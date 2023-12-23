Skip to content
Transporter collided head-on: Three injured

Three men were injured in a head-on collision between two vans on the B3 federal highway in the Schwalm-Eder district. The accident happened on Saturday morning between Gilserberg and Lischeid, according to the police. One man was trapped in the wreckage of the vehicle and had to be freed by...

An ambulance drives across a highway. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Gilserberg - Transporter collided head-on: Three injured

Three men were injured in a head-on collision between two vans on the B3 federal highway in the Schwalm-Eder district. The accident happened on Saturday morning between Gilserberg and Lischeid, according to the police. One man was trapped in the wreckage of the vehicle and had to be freed by the fire department. Two of the injured were flown to hospitals by rescue helicopter. The cause of the accident is still unclear. An expert has been called in. The full closure of the B3 continued in the afternoon.

