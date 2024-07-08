Transport ministers of the federal states expect price increase for the Deutschlandticket from 2025

The increase in ticket prices is necessary because the Federal government wants to cut funds by 350 million Euros. The discounts for school tickets should also be banned, as Krischer explained. "This is not understandable in terms of reliability and predictability," he criticized.

The Federal government and the states have each agreed to provide 1.5 billion Euros annually for the Germany Ticket. In addition, the Federal government promised to transfer unused funds from the starting year 2023 to 2024 - but according to the states, this has not happened yet, as a legislative change is required for this. This issue is supposed to be discussed in the cabinet next week. Therefore, it could take until 2026 before the money flows to the states.

Minister of Transport Oliver Krischer has called for a special meeting to address the delay in transferring funds for the Germany Ticket, which is affecting the availability of discounted tickets in Düsseldorf and other cities. The price increase for Germany Tickets in 2025 is causing concern for several countries, as it may limit the affordability of train travel for students and other groups relying on discounted tickets. The upcoming special meeting in Düsseldorf will discuss the lack of availability of Germany Tickets, as well as the need for countries to work together to find a solution that balances funding cuts and ticket affordability. It has been suggested that a potential solution to the current issue could be for the Federal government to prioritize the transfer of unused funds from 2023 to 2024, as promised by Minister of Transport Oliver Krischer, in order to prevent a prolonged price increase for Germany Tickets in Germany.

