Transport ministers of the federal states expect price increase for the Deutschlandticket from 2025

The Deutschlandticket is likely to become more expensive from next year. "Even if all federal and state funds are available, the currently forecast funding requirements mean that a price increase for the Deutschlandticket will be necessary in 2025," explained the Chairman of the Conference of...

Regional train at Berlin Central Station

The increase in ticket prices is necessary because the Federal government wants to cut funds by 350 million Euros. The discounts for school tickets should also be banned, as Krischer explained. "This is not understandable in terms of reliability and predictability," he criticized.

The Federal government and the states have each agreed to provide 1.5 billion Euros annually for the Germany Ticket. In addition, the Federal government promised to transfer unused funds from the starting year 2023 to 2024 - but according to the states, this has not happened yet, as a legislative change is required for this. This issue is supposed to be discussed in the cabinet next week. Therefore, it could take until 2026 before the money flows to the states.

