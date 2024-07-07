Transport ministers discuss the future of the Deutschlandticket

The traffic ministers of the states will deal with the future of Germany tickets at a special conference in Düsseldorf on a Monday. Due to the fact that the federal government has not yet released promised funds, there is great concern about a fare increase for the nationwide valid transport ticket this year. The 1st of October is mentioned as a possible date.

The Germany ticket, priced at monthly 49 Euro, allows travel throughout Germany with the entire public transport network. The federal government and the states subsidize the offer with each 1.5 billion Euros per year. This is intended to offset lower ticket revenues for transport companies.

The federal government had promised to transfer unused funds from the year 2023 to the year 2024. However, this has not happened yet. This in turn unsettles the industry. The transport companies are concerned that they will ultimately bear the costs and that the Germany ticket may therefore disappear.

The Minister of Transport in Germany is set to discuss the future of the nationwide valid transport ticket, often referred to as the Germany ticket, at an upcoming conference. Despite the promised funds from the federal government for subsidizing the ticket's price, there's growing apprehension about a potential price increase due to budget delays.

Read also: