Public transportation - Transport Minister insists on clear commitment to Germany ticket

Brandenburg's Transport Minister Rainer Genilke (CDU) is pressing for a pledge from the Federal Government for the financing of Germany tickets. At the same time, he also calls for an increase in regionalization funds for rail transport in the states.

Transport ministers are dealing with the future of the nationwide valid ticket for public transport in local and regional traffic at a special conference today. Since the Federal Government has not yet released promised funds for the Germany ticket, there are concerns about price hikes.

Genlike warns against thinning out

"We all want the Germany ticket to be as attractive a price as possible in the long term, because never before has it been so easy to use public transport. But what must not happen is that we have to cancel or thin out services due to lacking financial means. Single tickets, half-hourly tickets, and 10-minute tickets also need to be financed," Genilke said in response to a question just before the start of the Transport Minister Conference in Düsseldorf.

"Therefore, we expect a clear commitment from the Federal Government today in the Transport Minister Conference for the transfer of funds for the Germany ticket from 2023 to 2024 and a clear statement that regionalization funds will not be cut, but rather increased. Otherwise, the states will have the wind taken out of their sails to expand the offer in line with demand or even to receive it at all. 'That would not be transport policy in one piece, but patchwork.'

A spokesperson for Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) said that a cabinet decision to change the Regionalization Act will be sought in the coming week.

