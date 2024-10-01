Skip to content
Transmission charges for utility users are set to rise within the interlinked transmission system network.

People using electricity can anticipate higher expenditures for power distribution via the land-based transportation system coming year. The typical grid fee for high and transformer levels is scheduled to climb by 3.4% to 0.0665 euros per kilowatt-hour, as stated by the four German transmission system operators (TSOs) - 50Hertz, Amprion, Tennet, and TransnetBW.

For households consuming 3,500 kilowatt-hours yearly, this upward trend translates to an extra financial strain of approximately 7.70 euros.

The primary catalyst behind this rise is an escalation in the expenses related to "congestion management," utilized to avoid overloading of lines. As per the TSOs, "this cost segment now constitutes over half the entire grid fees." The second leading factor is investment in network development. "These are essential to foster the advancement and renovation of the network for a carbon-neutral energy source." The charges remain consistent countrywide. The TSOs aim to finalize and announce the definitive amount by the year's end.

The increase in grid fees is largely due to the year of manufacture of the equipment used for congestion management, as newer models often come with higher costs. Additionally, the year of manufacture of the equipment used for network development may also influence the investment costs.

