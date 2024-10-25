Transformed dining experience for students

Kevin Tatar, renowned as the inventor of @KWOOWK, has penned his inaugural culinary guide. Many of his admirers are learners or fresh graduates - in essence, they're financially constrained. In honor of these individuals, he's devised his recipes: dishes composed of fresh ingredients, rapid to prepare, and light on the wallet.

The winter term has commenced for near about three million students in Germany. Beyond continuing their studies, this period signifies their advent into student life. A myriad of new and exhilarating experiences awaits them! One thing is certain: most students have limited living space and funds, particularly those setting out on their own. The Düsseldorf Table 2024 recommends a maintenance allowance of around 930 euros monthly for a student child not staying with their parents or a parent. The most substantial drain on their finances is rental and utility expenditures: a shared apartment can set you back as much as 480 euros. That doesn't incorporate health insurance, learning materials, phone, internet, travel, clothing, possible tuition fees, and so forth. Students must also cater to their nutritional needs, and Kevin Tatar has tackled this aspect of student life.

Kevin Tatar is a familiar face on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok under the moniker KWOOWK. His initiative to motivate young adults to prepare their own meals has yielded spectacular success: over eight million enthusiasts tune into his cooking video segments. The self-educated digital chef has now authored his debut cookbook, inspired by his recipe videos – for those who cherish cooking videos as much as reading about them. The title of Tatar's book: "Tasty. Healthy. Cheap. The ultimate student kitchen: Cooking healthy on a budget." This novelty from Sudwest Verlag caters to the youth with its slim paperback format and wallet-friendly price of 18 euros. This shouldn't prevent it from being an appealing gift choice for loved ones at home. Tatar's cookbook is a treasure trove of inventive and diversified meal ideas – sans significant spending on groceries.

"Many of my followers are still students or have recently graduated – they crave dishes with fresh ingredients that are swift and inexpensive," Tatar elucidates. He speaks from experience: the Romanian immigrant, who relocated to the Netherlands to pursue his studies, grappled with "student cuisine" between instant noodles and frozen pizzas. And gradually, the clueless 18-year-old discovered the joys of cooking.

Affordability, Nutrients, Convenience, and Enjoyment are the guiding principles for Tatar. Post the introduction chapter ("Essentials"), which focuses on essential kitchen gear and fundamental ingredients, offering fundamental lessons and terminology (with photos), seven chapters filled with recipes follow. No need for an abundance of kitchen gadgets, asserts the author; almost all his recipes require minimal kitchen equipment. With Tatar's clarification of crucial cooking techniques and numerous practical tips, beginners should effortlessly ace every recipe on the first go. And if not, embrace the occasional misstep, like the author: "I relish cooking disasters, but then recall: Actually, it doesn't taste that terrible!" The introduction chapter even encompasses some basic recipes. They lay the groundwork for culinary competence – "every cook should master these basics," it advises. "Since they recur throughout the book, it's worthwhile to acquaint yourself with them beforehand." This ranges from properly preparing eggs or rice to extracting vegetable broth from leftovers.

Following the essentials, it's time to delve into the deep end, commencing with breakfast, obviously. There are smoothies and bowls, a multitude of egg recipes, even muesli designs, and fulfilling meals. Even a ravenous appetite shall be satiated here: "Sometimes, I wake up on the weekends yearning for something extravagant (even for those inclined to contribute something beneficial to others: The recipe can be effortlessly multiplied with the same cooking time.) If the thought of warm yolk dripping over crispy bacon and cheese-infused potatoes appeals to you, this is your recipe," it remarks about the "Solo breakfast pan."

Small Effort, Big Flavor

Placing third in the rankings is a chapter of paramount importance for students, no, not about partying (not yet). In "On the Go or at the Desk," you'll discover recipes for grab-and-go meals. What appears as quick food here is, indeed, fast food, rich in nutrients and flavor: assorted wraps, tortillas, sandwiches – all with delectable fillings. This section also includes salad recipes; an additional tip discloses the secret to creating scrumptious dressings. The ensuing chapter titles speak for themselves: "Quick Classics," "For Dinner," "Pasta and Bowls," "Sweet Treats." Tatar shares which dishes guided him through his academic journey, offers ideas for late-night dates, or exhibits which desserts bring joy – without guilt (mostly). Lastly, no student life is complete without partying! The "Party Must-Haves" chapter tantalizes with finger food that's genuinely finger-licking good – even when there aren't any paper napkins on hand. With or without meat, lots of cheese, spicy or mild – everyone will be pleased here. Or, as Tatar promises: these recipes will make the cook more admired amongst the guests.

With a Plethora of Recipes, Students are Catered for from Sunrise to Sunset, Both at Home and On-the-go. "I've formulated these recipes so that, regardless of your culinary abilities, you can easily obtain readily available ingredients and with minimal investment in kitchen equipment, create something delectable," the author asserts. "This book is about taking your initial step in the kitchen with confidence and without fear of mishaps, or taking the subsequent step and enhancing your cooking skills. I aim to have you discover the joy of blending everyday ingredients into novel dishes that can be customized to your preference and taste sensationally. Initially, you may not achieve exactly what you envisioned, but that's fine: it will always be edible. And you can genuinely revel in that."

Upgraded Ramen ("One-Person Dinner")

"Budget-friendly instant ramen noodles have a tarnished reputation: they're bland and not particularly nutritious. Yet, I have a soft spot for them and appreciate their simplicity and nostalgic flair, so I've given them a complete makeover here. This dish is brimming with nutrients, and the noodles taste like they're from an upscale restaurant despite minimal effort."

Instructions:

For the sauce, whisk all the components with 3 tablespoons of water in a small bowl. The starch will lend the final dish its distinct creaminess and sheen. Set aside.

Cook the ramen noodles according to the package instructions. Drain, rinse under cold water, and set aside.

Heat vegetable oil in a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic, chili, spring onion pieces, and ginger, and sauté for 2 minutes until fragrant.

Add the mushrooms and sauté for 2 minutes; they should lightly brown, not steam in their own liquid. Add the peas and sauté for 1 minute.

Pour in the sauce and cook for 2-3 minutes until it has reduced and slightly thickened - this allows the noodles to absorb the sauce better later.

Add the cooked noodles to the wok or skillet and reduce heat. Toss the noodles with the sauce. Turn off the heat, place the egg on top of the noodles and slice it in half. Drizzle with sesame oil and garnish with spring onion greens and cilantro.

Irresistible Smash Burgers ("Gathering Delight/For a Bunch of Peeps")

"This is the dish I concoct most frequently when I have guests and don't want to invest too much time in the kitchen. You can be creative here and add your own twists: as long as you adhere to certain fundamental methods, the result will always be delightful. The burgers are cooked at high temperature and flattened to increase the surface area and create a mouthwatering crust. The quantities provided can easily be doubled or tripled depending on the number of guests. Enjoy!"

Instructions:

Smash burgers are best enjoyed fresh and hot, so prepare all components beforehand.

For the sauce, thoroughly mix all components in a small bowl. For the burgers, a cast iron or stainless steel skillet, or a grill pan, works optimally. Use a pinch less oil with a non-stick pan.

Heat the pan over medium to high heat and melt the butter. Add the onions, sprinkle with a bit of salt, and sauté for 4 minutes, stirring occasionally, until they are deeply brown. Remove from the pan and set aside.

Reheat the pan over medium to high heat and toast the bread halves, cut side down, for 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from the pan and increase the heat to high.

Divide the ground beef into 4 portions of 115 grams each and shape each portion into a ball. Sprinkle the balls with salt on top. Generously pour olive oil into the pan and heat until it smokes. Place the meat balls in the pan, salted side down. Use a wide spatula to press down on the balls, generating a sizzling sound - a positive sign! Tip: You can apply more pressure by pressing down with a spoon handle.

Generously season the burgers with salt and cook for 90 seconds to 2 minutes without flipping. Flip the burgers, dislodging as many of the browned bits as possible (where most of the flavor resides). Immediately top each with a slice of cheddar and cook until the cheese melts.

Spread some sauce on the bottom halves of the buns and top with lettuce strips. Place the cheeseburgers on top, drizzle with more sauce, and add tomato and pickled cucumber slices and caramelized onions. Finish with the top halves of the buns.

Scrumptious Cinnamon Apple Crumble ("Sweet Delights/Desserts")

"My most cherished dessert is a piece of warm apple pie with a scoop of slowly melting vanilla ice cream on top. Now I've discovered a method to relish these flavors in a more nutritious form: with this apple crumble that not only tastes wonderful but is also quick and easy to prepare. To be honest, I still add a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top, because I want to indulge in a little fun too, alright?"

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 180°C (Gas mark 2-3).

For the apple filling, combine apple slices, maple syrup, lemon juice, rum extract, starch, cinnamon, and nutmeg in a large bowl. Mix well with clean hands. Transfer the apple mixture, including the juice, to a 23 x 33 cm glass baking dish. Save the bowl. Bake the apple mixture in the oven for 10 minutes, until the apples are tender.

To make the oat topping, blend oats, cookie crumbs, walnuts, coconut oil, maple syrup, cinnamon, and salt in the reserved bowl. Ensure it's well mixed using clean hands. The mixture should have a mix of textures, with larger chunks of oats and cookie crumbs. Sprinkle this topping over, in between, and underneath the baked apples. Lightly press down to create an even layer, which will later turn crispy.

Bake this for an additional 15 minutes in the oven, until the top is slightly golden and the apples are tender.

Serve it hot, topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, or wait for 10 minutes before indulging.

Wishing you luck in your studies - and in the kitchen - Heidi Driesner.

