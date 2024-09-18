Transformed Artisan into Technological Guru

Nils Wagner, head of Rehau New Ventures, took an unexpected turn towards the family enterprise. "To be honest, I had plans for something completely different," he reminisces about his choice to study architecture. However, destiny and his father's advice guided him back to his roots in plastics technology.

Originating from the Rehau Group, established by Wagner's grandfather after the war, this company started as a pioneer in the plastic tech sector. Over the years, it grew into a significant entity with over 20,000 employees and an annual revenue exceeding four billion euros. Initially, Wagner aimed to blaze his trail independently. But his motivation to contribute and take responsibility led him to his familial endeavor. Unlike his father, who had a set path as the firstborn, Wagner had more leeway in terms of his career path. "My father gave me a lot more freedom than he received himself," he shares.

Today, Wagner confronts the responsibility of steering a traditional enterprise into the digital era. "Many of our products have been around for quite some time, with only minor improvements," he explains the predicament. With Rehau New Ventures, he is spearheading the creation of new digital business models in the fields of construction, living, and lifestyle. With his global exposure, having spent time in the USA and later in China, he is now integrating advanced digital tools into the manufacturing process: "In the future, construction workers will have to rely more on digital devices," he prophesizes. He views this evolution not just as a challenge but as a chance to modernize the trade.

The construction sector grapples with substantial hurdles, particularly regarding sustainability and digitization. Wagner views advancements like modular construction and 3D printing as potential ways to boost productivity and revolutionize housing construction. Despite the technological advancements, Wagner stays loyal to his heritage. "We spend plenty of time in the rearview mirror," he admits. However, Wagner understands the importance of seizing early opportunities to set the appropriate trajectory.

Interview conducted with Nils Wagner by Frauke Holzmeier and Andreas Laukat. You can listen to the entire discussion in the podcast "So techt Deutschland".

