Transfer to Nordhorn: Bult leaves Flensburg handball team

Dutchman Mark Bult will leave top handball club SG Flensburg-Handewitt in the summer after more than seven years and move to second division club HSG Nordhorn-Lingen as head coach. This was announced by the SG on Thursday.

Flensburg's assistant coach Mark Bult gestures on the sideline. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The 41-year-old Bult initially moved to Flensburg as a backcourt player in January 2017 and took over as assistant coach six months later. Last season, he stepped in temporarily as interim coach following the departure of championship-winning coach Maik Machulla.

"It has always been my wish to work as a head coach. I'll get my chance in the coming season," said Bult. He was already active as a player for Nordhorn from 2003 to 2007.

Statement from the SG Flensburg

