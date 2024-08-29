- Transfer of Defender Risch from Ulm to Dresden

Sascha Risch is moving from the 2. Bundesliga promotion side SSV Ulm to Dynamo Dresden in the 3rd football league. As per Markus Thiele, the managing director, they informed Risch that his season would be tough.

The switch to Dresden was a no-brainer for Risch. He finds the club's allure and the fans incredibly inspiring as a player. Moreover, he has a history with their new coach, Thomas Stamm, from their days at Freiburg's youth academy.

Risch, aged 24, has already played 67 matches in the 3rd league, scoring 4 goals.

