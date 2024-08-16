- Transfer domino: Theate to Frankfurt, Greece to VfL

Eintracht Frankfurt is on the verge of securing the services of Belgian Euro defender Arthur Theate from Stade Rennes, seemingly continuing a defensive player domino effect in the Bundesliga. Several French media outlets reported on Friday about the impending transfer of the 24-year-old center-back. Theate is set to replace Ecuadorian Willian Pacho in Frankfurt, who switched to Paris Saint-Germain for around 40 million euros last week.

Greek player Konstantinos Koulierakis of PAOK Saloniki was initially the favorite to fill Pacho's spot. However, the 20-year-old national team player is now poised to join VfL Wolfsburg. According to "Kicker" information, the defender has already completed a medical check and signed a contract with Wolfsburg. The only uncertainty now is when the transfer will be officially announced. Koulierakis is reportedly still scheduled to play for PAOK in their two Europa League qualification matches against Irish side Shamrock Rovers on August 22 and 29.

Another candidate in Frankfurt was reportedly Felix Uduokhai, center-back from FC Augsburg. However, the former Wolfsburger is now being courted by TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.

