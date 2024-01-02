Bundesliga 2 - Training kicks off with returns: Hertha get going again

Hertha BSC's professionals were expected back from their winter vacation on Tuesday, and on Wednesday coach Pal Dardai will hold the first training session of the new year at the second division club from 10am. The Berliners are counting on the return of a number of attacking players who have been missing for some time to help them catch up in the second division. "In the second half of the season, we'll be able to call on Palko and Bence Dardai, Jeremy Dudziak and Ibrahim Maza, who are returning from injury. That's four new signings, so to speak," sporting director Benjamin Weber recently told the Bild newspaper.

Before Christmas, coach Dardai had also wished to be able to work with all the attacking players at the training camp. It is the first complete preparation with the current squad, which had changed significantly between the early start to the second division season in the summer and the closing of the transfer window at the beginning of September.

The Berliners will travel to Alicante (Spain) from January 7 to 14. "The conditions on site should help us to ensure that our team can concentrate on preparing for the upcoming sporting challenges in the second half of the season," said Weber. Before that, a test match against third division side FC Erzgebirge Aue is scheduled for Saturday (2.00 pm) in Berlin. New arrivals are only planned at Hertha in the winter if other players leave the club.

Under the Spanish sun, the seventh-placed team in the table will be fine-tuning for the start of the second half of the season against Fortuna Düsseldorf on January 21. The Berliners are six points behind third place in the relegation places. Hertha will face 1. FC Kaiserslautern in the DFB Cup quarter-finals at the end of January.

Source: www.stern.de