Soccer - Training break for Munich's de Ligt: Davies back again

Defensive player Matthijs de Ligt has suspended training at FC Bayern. The Munich side announced on Wednesday that the 24-year-old Dutchman had to take a break due to slight gastrointestinal complaints. Full-back Alphonso Davies returned to the pitch in the afternoon after the Canadian had been given an extra day off due to his long journey. Coach Thomas Tuchel had scheduled two sessions for the day. De Ligt had missed several weeks of the first half of the season due to a knee injury.

Bayern will continue the Bundesliga season on January 12 with their final first-round match against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Before that, the runners-up will play a test match at FC Basel next Saturday (3.30 pm).

Munich go into the new year four points behind unbeaten leaders Bayer Leverkusen. However, they still have a catch-up match against 1. FC Union Berlin on January 24. After the Hoffenheim game and before the home game against Werder Bremen on January 21, the Munich professionals will travel to Faro (Portugal) for a short training camp from January 14 to 18.

