Health - Training as a nursing specialist: first graduating class

Since the introduction of the generalized nursing training four years ago, the first cohort of graduates have successfully completed their education. In Brandenburg, 661 people were trained as nursing women and in Berlin 1,097 people as nursing men. This is according to a press release from the Statistical Office Berlin-Brandenburg.

With the Pflegeberufegesetz coming into effect in 2020, the three previous training programs in geriatric care, health and nursing care, and health and child nursing care were combined into a single nursing training profession.

Over 40% failed the final exam

Approximately half of the students in both states completed their training successfully: in Brandenburg, 51.7%, and in Berlin, 51.9%. In Brandenburg, 43.4%, and in Berlin, 41.5%, completed the training but did not pass the final exam. 4.9% of students in Brandenburg and 6.6% in Berlin dropped out.

There are 43 training institutions for health professions recognized by the state in Brandenburg and 50 in Berlin. The three-year generalized nursing training has been the most popular training profession at health sector schools since its introduction in 2020. According to the information provided, out of a total of 6,003 trainees in Brandenburg and 10,355 trainees in Berlin, 10,174 students wanted to obtain a nursing qualification.

Student numbers have risen, while the number of teachers has remained constant

While the number of students in health sector training institutions increased by 9.1% in Brandenburg and 61.8% in Berlin during the 2023/24 school year compared to the 2019/20 school year, the number of teachers remained constant. In Brandenburg, the number of teachers decreased by 5.2%, and in Berlin by 3.1%.

In total, 15,443 students were taught at health sector training institutions in the metropolitan region in 2022 by 2,572 teachers. In the current school year 23/24, 2,452 teachers are teaching 16,358 trainees.

The demand for nursing specialists is on the rise in both Brandenburg and Berlin, given that 10,174 students in Brandenburg and 10,355 in Berlin are pursuing nursing professions as their preferred training choice. The Berlin Senate Department for Health, Social Affairs and Equality has announced plans to further expand nursing education, recognizing the importance of specialized nursing positions in maintaining optimal health care services in Berlin. To address the shortage of nursing specialists, particularly in the field of geriatric care, the City University of Berlin has introduced a new Master's degree program in Nursing Specialization, which focuses on advanced nursing education.

Read also: