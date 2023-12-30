Equestrian sport - Trainer Schiergen defends championship title

Peter Schiergen has once again defended his championship title as best gallop trainer of the year. The Cologne native secured the award, which he has already won eight times in total, for the third time in a row by winning with gelding Schael on Saturday in Dortmund. In the 2023 season, horses trained by Schiergen crossed the finish line first in a race in Germany 49 times.

Andrasch Starke secured his tenth jockey championship, achieving 79 victories this season. The most successful owner is the Liberty Racing 2021 partnership thanks to Fantastic Moon's Derby victory, while the number one breeder for the fourth time is Gestüt Karlshof in Gernsheim.

Source: www.stern.de