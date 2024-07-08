Skip to content
Train toilets in the Taunus network out of service for weeks

With a bumpy start, the hydrogen fleet in the Taunus caused a lot of trouble for passengers. Now the toilets in the trains cannot be used for three weeks.

Further restrictions for passengers on the Taunus network, this time affecting the train toilets.
Since this week, the toilets in Taunusnetz trains have been out of order. The situation will last until July 27th, according to the operating company Start, a subsidiary of Deutsche Bahn. The disposal site in Graevenswiesbach (Hochtaunuskreis) cannot be reached due to maintenance work on the track. There is no other option for disposal.

Customers affected by the three-week closure of the toilets are the RB12 (Koenigstein-Frankfurt), RB15 (Brandoberndorf-Frankfurt), and RB16 (Friedberg-Friedrichsdorf) lines. On the RB11 (Bad Soden-Hoechst) line, replacement buses are already in operation due to construction work.

In Taunusnetz, hydrogen fuel cells are on the move. The rocky start of the fleet at the end of 2022 led to numerous failures and complaints from passengers. Personnel shortages also caused recurring problems.

