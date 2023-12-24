Railroad - Train delays continue after cable theft near Mannheim

Following the cable theft near Mannheim, there are still delays on the long-distance line between Frankfurt/Main and Mannheim. As the trains on the line are currently still running somewhat slower, there could be delays of up to 15 minutes, said a Deutsche Bahn (DB) spokeswoman on Sunday.

As yet unknown perpetrators had cut several kilometers of copper cable in a cable shaft on Thursday, as the federal police reported on Friday. The shaft had been opened due to construction work. The perpetrators also stole several hundred meters of cable that were important for DB 's control and safety technology.

The disruption is expected to be rectified by the evening of December 30, according to the DB website.

Source: www.stern.de