Duisburg - Train commuters and 6700 residents affected by bomb discovery

Around 6,700 people had to leave their homes and apartments in Duisburg city center on Wednesday evening to defuse an aerial bomb. The important railroad line from Duisburg to Oberhausen and Mülheim is also in the evacuation zone. This route will also be closed for a short time at the time of defusing, said a spokesperson for the city of Duisburg. The affected residents are asked to leave the area within a radius of 500 meters around the site of the explosion by 5.00 pm. Drivers in the city center must then expect road closures.

The American ten-ton bomb with a detonator was found during construction work in the Duissern district and was to be defused by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service on Wednesday.



