Train cancellations between Frankfurt and Darmstadt

There were major restrictions on the railroad line between Frankfurt and Darmstadt on Wednesday afternoon. Long-distance trains as well as suburban and regional trains were affected, according to a railroad spokeswoman on Wednesday. The reason for this was staff sickness at the Neu-Isenburg...

 and  Viktoria Klein
1 min read
Tracks are laid in the ballast bed at a station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

There were major restrictions on the railroad line between Frankfurt and Darmstadt on Wednesday afternoon. Long-distance trains as well as suburban and regional trains were affected, according to a railroad spokeswoman on Wednesday. The reason for this was staff sickness at the Neu-Isenburg signal box. There were detour on long-distance services between Frankfurt and Heidelberg/Stuttgart, and the Darmstadt, Bensheim and Weinheim stops were canceled.

The RE60(Frankfurt-Mannheim) and RB 67/68 (Frankfurt-Mannheim/Heidelberg) lines were unable to run between Frankfurt and Darmstadt. Replacement buses ran between Langen and Frankfurt-Süd. There was a replacement service on the Dreieichbahn between Sprendlingen and Dreieich-Buchschlag in the district of Offenbach. The S-Bahn line 4 was completely canceled from 2:00 pm. The S3 ran between Darmstadt and Langen and between Frankfurt-Louisa and Bad Soden. The outage at the signal box was scheduled to last from 1.00 pm until around 6.00 pm.

