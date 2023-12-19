Malfunctions - Train cancellations at the turn of the year between Kiel and Lübeck

Rail travelers have to be prepared for train cancellations and delays between Kiel and Lübeck over Christmas and the turn of the year. Only half of the new battery-powered trains on the eastern network are currently operational, the Ministry of Economic Affairs announced in Kiel on Tuesday. Numerous trains in the transfer fleet, which were intended as a buffer, are also missing.

The first slight improvements to the situation are not expected before January 7, 2024, said Economics Minister Claus Ruhe Madsen(CDU). This is the earliest the rail company Erixx's current replacement plan will end. Until the rail vehicle manufacturer Stadler gets the problems halfway under control, the local transport company Nah.SH and Erixx will focus all their efforts on offering stable and reliable connections, especially during peak times, the minister said.

The battery-powered trains come from the manufacturer Stadler. The state of Schleswig-Holstein ordered 55 of these trains from them in November 2022. According to Deutsche Bahn, the aim is to have no more diesel-powered trains on the rail network by 2040.

According to Stadler, the battery-powered trains have software problems. The internal communication between different components of the train is disrupted - resetting the settings often helps. These initial problems are common with newly developed trains.

"The introduction of new technologies can always be associated with improvements, especially with a complex high-tech product," emphasized Stadler CEO Jure Mikolčić. An optimized timetable has been drawn up with which the necessary stability in the availability of the vehicle fleet is to be gradually established by February 2024.

According to the Managing Director of Nah.SH, Arne Beck, the state's replacement transfer fleet will be expanded by then. Negotiations are currently underway with Nordbahn to see whether some of its battery-powered trains can be used on Erixx routes. "This could lead to further relief from January". Vehicles in the transfer fleet are also currently out of service - due to extensive damage and a tight spare parts situation.

