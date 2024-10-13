"Tylee Craft, a celebrated four-star recruit, spent two seasons with the Tar Heels, in 2020 and 2021. His life took a dramatic turn when he was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer in March 2022.

The school expressed its sentiments in a statement, stating, 'With love and cherished memories, we announce Tylee Craft has embarked on his journey beyond,' expressing their gratitude for the impact he had on them. 'Tylee was a one-of-a-kind individual, and while not physically present, his infectious smile and boundless optimism will continue to watch over us.'

In 2022, Craft was bestowed the Disney Spirit Award, which recognizes the most inspiring figure in college football.

The school held a tribute in Craft's honor before their game against Georgia Tech at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Mack Brown, Tar Heels head coach, shared a heartfelt moment with Craft's mother during the emotional ceremony, which included a 13-second standing ovation in tribute to Craft.

JJ Jones donned Craft's No. 13 jersey in a heartfelt gesture.

In a post-game interview, a visibly emotional Brown, wearing a 'Tyler Strong' tee with a prominent #13, shared the challenging task of breaking the news to his team following their 41-34 defeat.

'Facing the challenge of informing a group of young people about the loss of one of their colleagues is an incredibly difficult task,' Brown revealed to the press. 'It triggers a multitude of emotions and memories alike. It's a particularly distressing time for them, yet at the same time, it's essential to process those feelings in the aftermath of a heartbreaking loss.'

'This remarkable young man fought tirelessly for two and a half years, defying expectations set by the medical professionals. He persevered with an unwavering spirit and a beaming smile, never missing a meeting or practicing session. His spirit inspired others to push through their own struggles.'

Tylee's love for sports, particularly football, was evident during his time with the Tar Heels. Despite his diagnosis, his determination to attend practices and meetings never wavered.

