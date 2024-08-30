- Tragically, his stepdaughter, aged 25, passed away.

In mid-July, the stepdaughter of Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash (59), identified as Lucy-Bleu Knight, tragically lost her life at the tender age of 25. Consequently, Slash halted his current tour. Recent revelations have surfaced regarding the cause of Lucy-Bleu's demise, courtesy of a report published by the British "Mirror" on August 29th.

Based on findings from the Los Angeles County coroner's office, Lucy-Bleu's passing has been officially classified as a suicide. The authorities discovered her unresponsive at a private residence during a routine 'welfare check' on July 19th, and she was pronounced dead at 3 pm local time.

"My heart is shattered forever"

In an emotional statement posted on Instagram on July 22nd, Slash, whose real name is Saul Hudson, announced his stepdaughter's untimely death. He highlighted the undeniable talent, aspiring dreams, and delightful, lovable nature of Lucy-Bleu. He expressed his desire for privacy for the family and begged for speculation on social media to be kept to a minimum.

A few days later, Slash shared another heartfelt message towards his 4.3 million followers, posting a selfie of Lucy-Bleu and writing, "My heart is shattered forever. I will never cease missing you and cherishing every moment of the happiness, creativity, and radiance you brought into our lives. You were the brightest beacon of joy and light for countless individuals who adored you deeply." He found solace in the belief that she is now rested in eternal peace. "I will love you eternally."

She penned a poignant goodbye message

Lucy-Bleu Knight's Instagram profile reveals her active involvement in painting and tattoo artistry. Three days after her passing, she posted a deliberately scheduled message written with raw emotion, "If I've caused you any pain or discomfort by making you feel excluded, manipulated, or controlled, if I urged you to quit your job while I was financially supported by my parents, or if I oversimplified genuine issues with toxic positivity - I apologize. I mourn the squandered chances and relationships lost due to my inflated ego, insecure heart, and aversion to vulnerability. May my soul evolve and learn from this experience."

Lucy-Bleu Knight's mother, Meegan Hodges, crossed paths with Slash back in the late 1980s during the heyday of Guns N' Roses. The couple rekindled their relationship in 2015; marital status is not publicly known.

