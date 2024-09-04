- Tragically, Four Lives Lost in High School Shooting. Suspect in Question is Just 14 Years of Age.

Another educational establishment in the United States became the site of lethal aggression: On Wednesday, four individuals lost their lives, and nine more were wounded in a shooting incident at Apalachee High School in Georgia. As per the law enforcement, the casualties consist of two students and two professors. A 14-year-old is being suspected as the shooter. The adolescent was apprehended by a school police officer. Attorney General Merrick Garland referred to it as a "harrowing tragedy."

The incident took place at Apalachee High School, which is situated close to Winder, approximately 70 kilometers northeast of the capital Atlanta. The shooter's intent behind the attack remained unclear initially. Gradually, pupils were evacuated from the school building and gathered at a recreational field, as reported by American media outlets. According to information from Fox 5 Atlanta, paramedics provided medical aid to some of the wounded persons at the scene.

At first, parents were warned to refrain from visiting the school due to the danger. Once the situation was brought under control, they were allowed to collect their offspring. A considerable number of parked vehicles could be seen surrounding the school building.

A pupil informed Fox 5 News that he noticed bloodstains on the floor and a corpse as he was escorted out of the building. Initially, he believed the gunshots were a "practical joke". But then he "heard more gunshots and screams". A 17-year-old pupil told ABC that he and his classmates locked the door to their classroom and hid there while hearing commotion outside.

Trump labels the shooter a "disturbed and deranged psychopath"

Presidential candidate Kamala Harris urged an end to "this endemic of weaponized violence in our nation" at a political gathering in New Hampshire. Presidential prospect Donald Trump identified the shooter as a "disturbed and deranged psychopath" in a post via his digital platform, Truth Social.

President Joe Biden stated that the day was intended to signify the cheerful resumption of studies in Winder. Instead, it has now transformed into "another somber reminder of how weaponized violence persistently ravages our communities". "Nationwide, students are learning to conceal and find cover instead of studying and writing. We cannot keep ignoring this as the norm," the president mentioned.

Weaponized violence is prevalent in the USA, with a higher number of firearms than people in the nation. Educational institutions frequently become the site of fatal violence and shootings. In May 2022, the Uvalde shooting in Texas left the American public stunned. In the elementary school, an 18-year-old, who lawfully acquired an assault rifle, killed 19 pupils and two teachers.

A majority in the USA supports tighter gun laws

Biden has repeatedly urged Congress to take action against this "epidemic" of violence during his tenure. His predecessor, Trump, did the opposite and strongly advocated for the right to private firearm ownership.

Surveys suggest that a majority of US citizens support stricter firearm laws. However, all efforts towards this goal have thus far failed due to substantial political resistance, in part attributed to the influential gun lobby.

According to the activist group Gun Violence Archive, there have already been 385 mass shootings with four or more victims this year. The organization estimates that the number of fatalities due to firearm violence this year is 11,570. Among young US citizens, firearms have become the primary cause of mortality.

The shooter's motives for the attack at Apalachee High School remain unexplained, serving as another example of the prevalence of weaponized violence in educational institutions. Following the incident, many parents were advised to wait before collecting their children, known as their offspring, due to safety concerns.

Read also: