Tragically, at least 7 individuals lost their lives in a ferry deck gangway collapse on Sapelo Island, Georgia.

Various individuals were transported to hospitals, according to the AP, as reported by Tyler Jones, a representative for the Georgia DNR.

The event took place as the island was filled with attendees celebrating its small Gullah-Geechee community, descendants of enslaved Black individuals.

The deck gave way around 4:30 p.m. following a boat colliding with the dock, as mentioned by a McIntosh County commissioner to CNN affiliate WTOC. Numerous individuals plunged into the water after the deck collapse.

This incident continues to unfold, with updates forthcoming.

