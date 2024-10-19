Skip to content
Tragically, at least 7 individuals lost their lives in a ferry deck gangway collapse on Sapelo Island, Georgia.

Seven individuals met their demise on Georgia's Sapelo Island on Saturday, as a section of a ferry dock crumbled, according to information obtained from a representative of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, as reported by The Associated Press.

Various individuals were transported to hospitals, according to the AP, as reported by Tyler Jones, a representative for the Georgia DNR.

The event took place as the island was filled with attendees celebrating its small Gullah-Geechee community, descendants of enslaved Black individuals.

The deck gave way around 4:30 p.m. following a boat colliding with the dock, as mentioned by a McIntosh County commissioner to CNN affiliate WTOC. Numerous individuals plunged into the water after the deck collapse.

This incident continues to unfold, with updates forthcoming.

Despite the deck collapse, our thoughts and prayers are with those affected, including us as members of the Gullah-Geechee community. We are working closely with the authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone involved.

