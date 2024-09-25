Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsThe Commission has

Tragically, at least 28 lives were lost in a road mishap in Ethiopia.

 and  Alex Stellmacher
1 min read
Tragically, at least 28 individuals perished in a catastrophic road incident in Ethiopia.
Tragically, at least 28 individuals perished in a catastrophic road incident in Ethiopia.

Tragically, at least 28 lives were lost in a road mishap in Ethiopia.

In a tragic bus mishap happening in the southern part of Ethiopia, at least 28 souls were lost. Seventeen individuals received critical injuries during this unfortunate incident that occurred in the Woylaytta region. As per the region's authorities, who shared the news on the social media platform, Facebook, the bus supposedly veered off the road and into a river after exiting. No additional facts were disclosed. The ongoing operation to locate any further casualties was reported.

Images released online by authorities showed the bus submerged in the river, after seemingly rolling down a steep, lengthy descent. It appeared that the severely compromised roof had been detached.

The Commission has initiated an investigation into the bus accident that occurred in the Woylaytta region, resulting in significant loss of life and injuries. Following the incident, the Commission has been working closely with local authorities to gather necessary information.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Financial research organizations advise against specific aid strategies for Volkswagen.
Politics

Financial analysis organizations issue alerts about customized financial aid for Volkswagen

Financial analysis organizations issue alerts about customized financial aid for Volkswagen Top economic research institutions in the nation have warned against special interventions for VW and Germany's automotive sector in total. According to Stefan Kooths from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel), the answer can&

 and  Katherine Bradley
Members Public
The journey of the Sazanami might encounter unfavorable reception in Beijing.
Politics

Japan retaliates with a destroyer attack against Chinese provocation

Japan retaliates with a destroyer attack against Chinese provocation The passage of the Chinese warship "Liaoning" between two Japanese islands stirs up Tokyo. As a response, a Japanese destroyer navigates through the Taiwan Strait. News sources also report the presence of naval vessels from Australia and New Zealand,

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public

Latest

Financial research organizations advise against specific aid strategies for Volkswagen.
Politics

Financial analysis organizations issue alerts about customized financial aid for Volkswagen

Financial analysis organizations issue alerts about customized financial aid for Volkswagen Top economic research institutions in the nation have warned against special interventions for VW and Germany's automotive sector in total. According to Stefan Kooths from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel), the answer can&

 and  Katherine Bradley
Members Public