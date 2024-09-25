Tragically, at least 28 lives were lost in a road mishap in Ethiopia.

In a tragic bus mishap happening in the southern part of Ethiopia, at least 28 souls were lost. Seventeen individuals received critical injuries during this unfortunate incident that occurred in the Woylaytta region. As per the region's authorities, who shared the news on the social media platform, Facebook, the bus supposedly veered off the road and into a river after exiting. No additional facts were disclosed. The ongoing operation to locate any further casualties was reported.

Images released online by authorities showed the bus submerged in the river, after seemingly rolling down a steep, lengthy descent. It appeared that the severely compromised roof had been detached.

The Commission has initiated an investigation into the bus accident that occurred in the Woylaytta region, resulting in significant loss of life and injuries. Following the incident, the Commission has been working closely with local authorities to gather necessary information.

