Tragically, as many as 25 lives were lost in a catastrophic bus accident involving a school bus in Thailand.

In a bus crash in Thailand, around 25 individuals met their demise. The vehicle, carrying 44 travelers, mainly students and teachers, on a school excursion, collided with a barrier on a highway north of Bangkok's capital on Tuesday, setting it ablaze, as per official updates. Transportation Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit mentioned that the number of casualties was still uncertain, with 25 individuals gone missing.

Preliminary reports indicate that there were 44 individuals inside, comprising 38 students and six teachers. Seventeen students and three teachers were fortunate enough to escape the flaming vehicle. The minister further stated, "No information is available regarding the missing."

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra offered her sympathies to the families of the deceased and injured parties.

The bus, hailing from Uthai Thani province, struck a safety barrier on a highway in a northern suburb of Bangkok due to a blown tire, as reported by local television. This incident resulted in the bus's gas-powered fuel tanks igniting in flames. Footage from the scene depicted the bus engulfed in flames under an overpass.

Thailand often witnesses deadly traffic accidents, with the subpar condition of many vehicles and reckless driving practices escalating the danger in this Southeast Asian nation.

