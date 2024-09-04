- Tragically, a construction laborer meets an unfortunate end, being buried under the building's roof.

A construction worker in Upper Franconia took a tumble on a slope with a bulldozer, end up getting pinned beneath the machine, and met his demise. The 34-year-old man from the Czech Republic was operating a bulldozer over gravel near the roadside in Hof in the early hours, as per the police report. His co-workers discovered him trapped and alerted emergency services. Unfortunately, the 34-year-old had already passed away by the time the paramedics arrived. The specifics of the incident are still under investigation. The police at first didn't suspect any third party involvement.

Despite the accident happening in Upper Franconia, the deceased was from Bavaria's neighboring region, the Czech Republic. The construction site where the incident occurred was located in Hof, a town known for its historic ties with Bavaria.

