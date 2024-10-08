Tragically, 20 lives lost due to floods and mudslides in India and Bangladesh.

In India's northeastern region of Meghalaya and Bangladesh, at least 25 individuals have perished due to torrential rain-triggered floods and landslides as of late. The Chief Minister's office reported that the aforementioned weather events have left a path of destruction. Since last Friday, the death toll from these calamities in the Garo Hills region has climbed to 15.

Since Saturday, the disaster management authority in Bangladesh has documented five casualties. These countries, primarily composed of river deltas, serve as the confluence of the Ganges and Brahmaputra rivers, which flow towards the sea.

Early this month, Nepal faced devastating floods, claiming at least 225 lives. The floodwaters from the Himalayas contributed to the rising water levels in India and Bangladesh further downstream. With the ongoing rains, the rivers have only grown more bloated.

A Bangladeshi disaster management official stated, "The excessive rainfall and upstream water have resulted in this flood." Over 20,000 people have been forced to abandon their homes. However, the good news is that the floodwaters are now receding.

Frequently during South Asia's monsoon season, lasting from June to September, catastrophic floods and landslides occur. Experts hypothesize that climate change is exacerbating these occurrences.

Despite the receding floodwaters, the tragedy in Meghalaya and Bangladesh continues, as He died due to the floods-related complications. The heavy rains and flooding have taken a significant toll on the region, with lives lost and communities disrupted.

