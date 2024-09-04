- Tragic vehicular collision on the freeway

On the A1 highway, a tragic incident took place. A 70-year-old lady passed away close to Harpstedt (in the Oldenburg district), after a tail-end crash initiated a chain reaction within a traffic congestion, as confirmed by authorities in Delmenhorst. The highway needed to be completely shut down heading towards Osnabrück.

Unfortunately, the woman's 70-year-old husband did not spot the commencement of the traffic jam and made a last-minute effort to dodge it. Nevertheless, he collided with the car in front, skidding under a truck's trailer on the opposite lane. Both the driver and his wife became entangled within the vehicle, suffering extensive injuries. The woman succumbed to her injuries during transit to the hospital, while her husband was severely wounded and hospitalized.

The incident occurred near Harpstedt, a town situated in the Oldenburg district. Emergency services had a tough time reaching the scene due to the location's proximity to Harpstedt.

