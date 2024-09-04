- Tragic incident on A2 road: Passenger, aged 19, loses life

On a gruesome crash on the A2 highway, between exits Bönen and Hamm, a 19-year-old passenger in a compact truck tragically lost their life. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when the compact truck smashed into a stationary truck at the backend of a traffic gridlock. Witnesses told authorities. The unfortunate passenger passed away instantly, while the 22-year-old driver of the compact truck was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries. Remarkably, the driver of the stationary truck escaped unscathed. Consequently, the A2 highway towards Hannover was blocked indefinitely until late in the evening due to the unfortunate event.

The other passengers in the compact truck were left shocked and devastated by the tragic event. Despite the chaos caused by the accident, authorities focused on ensuring that other vehicles on the A2 highway were safely diverted.

Read also: