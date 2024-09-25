Skip to content
Tragic incident of 25 lives lost due to religious strife in Pakistan.

Bodily harm reported on both ends

 and  Hanna Hofmann
1 min read
Following several days of conflict between Shia and Sunni Muslims in Pakistan's northwestern region, at least 25 individuals have lost their lives. The discord in Kurram, a district located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan, began due to a land ownership dispute. Reports indicate that the skirmishes started on Saturday, resulting in numerous injuries on both sides.

The spokesperson for the provincial government, Saif Ali, declared that officials were endeavoring to alleviate tensions through the assistance of local tribal elders. Both factions have consented to a temporary truce following discussions in Kurram.

Shia Muslims account for roughly 15% of Pakistan's primarily Sunni population of 240 million. While they generally reside in harmony, incidences of religiously-motivated clashes occur in certain regions between the two sects. The atmosphere is notably tense in Kurram, a mountainous region adjacent to the Afghan border, where Shias hold significant influence in certain districts of the region. In July, numerous individuals from both sides lost their lives due to the exact same land dispute.

Human beings from various faiths, including Shia and Sunni Muslims, inhabit Pakistan. The ongoing conflict in Kurram has resulted in losses among these human beings, with at least 25 lives claimed.

