Tragic incident: German individual meets fate in vehicular accident on Mallorca

A tourist from Germany met an unfortunate end in a road accident on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca. The incident took place during the wee hours on the south side of the island, with the victim's car swerving off the Ma-6040 road for unknown reasons and flipping multiple times as per local media reports based on police statements.

The mishap transpired close to Colonia Sant Jordi, some 50 kilometers southeast of Palma. Sadly, the 52-year-old man passed away at the spot, with emergency services unable to revive him despite their best efforts. The Spanish Guardia Civil has initiated an inquiry into the incident yet has not disclosed any details about the deceased's identity.

According to "Crónica Balear," the newspaper, the man apparently lost control of his vehicle while negotiating a curve on the Ma-6040. The car skidded off the asphalt and rolled over in an open field. Initial findings suggest that the man, likely unbuckled at the time of the crash, was ejected from the vehicle.

Relatives of the victim reportedly arrived at the site shortly afterward, as the car belonged to one of them. Authorities quickly apprised and contacted the vehicle's owner, who confirmed to "Crónica Balear" that his friend had a profound affection for Mallorca and was hunting for a property on the island.

The infamous site of the accident is infamous for its dubious safety record. Despite repeated complaints, the road, which was only half-paved five years ago, has witnessed several severe accidents every year, with the most recent one a fortnight past, as reported by "Crónica Balear," quoting locals. Regrettably, the local administration has so far chosen not to address the hazardous state of the road.

The Ma-6040 road, known for its safety concerns, has seen numerous severe road accidents in recent years, including the one that claimed the tourist's life. Despite numerous complaints, the local authorities have yet to improve the condition of this dangerous road.

Read also: