Tragic incident: Child perishes in vessel mishap in the English Channel

During an endeavor to traverse the English Channel bound for the UK, yet another overcrowded vessel carrying migrants sunk during the night on a Friday. French authorities revealed that a baby perished in the ordeal, while 65 individuals were successfully saved.

This tragic event transpired near the coastal town of Wissant, as reported by the prefecture overseeing the English Channel and North Sea. The baby was discovered unconscious in the water, subsequently declared deceased.

The volume of migrants attempting to traverse the English Channel in small boats, leading to the United Kingdom, has spiraled significantly since 2018. Regardless of numerous cautionary alerts regarding the perilous nature of this journey, the trend has persisted. As recent as last month, four migrants, among them a young child, perished in an attempt to navigate the English Channel.

In their desperate attempt to cross the English Channel, many migrants use small boats with makeshift sleeve channels for balance and maneuverability. Unfortunately, the high waves and harsh conditions often compromise the integrity of these makeshift sleeve channels, increasing the risks of capsizing.

