Tragedy on Leverkusen A1 Bridge: Vehicles Involved in Fatal Collision, Leaving Casualties

During the renovation process of the Leverkusen Rhine Bridge, an unfortunate incident took place. Some construction materials fell off the bridge, leading to tragic consequences below. A single life was lost, and six individuals suffered injuries. This unfortunate occurrence has caused a halt in traffic on the A1 motorway in both directions.

The incident occurred during the construction of a new bridge, as the old one was in a state of disrepair and needed replacement. Early in the morning, a crucial component broke loose for reasons unknown, causing a worker grave harm and leading to their untimely demise. Two others sustained severe injuries and were in critical condition, while four more individuals suffered minor injuries.

Due to the accident, the A1 motorway between Cologne-Nord and Leverkusen is closed in both directions. Authorities advise motorists to steer clear of the area until further notice, as the duration of the closure remains uncertain.

Preliminary investigations suggest that parts of metal detached during construction activities on the roadway, creating a gap in the road surface. Workers may have accidentally fallen through this opening.

The site of the accident is currently being secured by the fire department, and only after their completion can the police conduct their investigation. The fire department spokesperson assured that the stability of the new bridge remains unaffected. Regular traffic on the new bridge continues as normal.

Deteriorated State of the Old Bridge

The heavily-utilized Leverkusen Rhine Bridge is undergoing renovation as its older counterpart was in an accelerated state of decay. The new section for regular vehicles was opened to traffic at the beginning of February, following years of construction work. Heavy-duty vehicles were also allowed to cross the bridge since then. After the demolition phase concludes, the second segment of the new bridge will be constructed.

Demolition of the old bridge is projected to be completed by the beginning of the next year, according to WDR. The new bridge is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2027.

The incident occurred directly on the new section of the highway, the one constructed to replace the decaying Leverkusen Rhine Bridge. The closure of the A1 motorway is affecting the commute of many people traveling between Cologne-Nord and Leverkusen.

