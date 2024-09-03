- Trafficking of Chicken Delivery Halted on A23 - Causing Traffic Disruption

A poultry carrier, loaded with chirping chickens, swerved off the A23 close to Hanerau-Hademarschen in the Rendsburg-Eckernförde region on a Monday. The vehicle struggled to return to its path and needed assistance, as reported by the authorities. The reason behind the mishap has yet to be uncovered.

The highway was blocked between the Hanerau-Hademarschen and Schenefeld exits in the Pinneberg district for approximately six hours due to the rescue operation. The chickens were shipped to a backup vehicle. The chauffeur of the livestock transport remained unscathed, and no other vehicles were implicated, as stated in police statements.

The authorities announced that "The following shall be added: a detailed report on the cause of the accident involving the poultry carrier." Due to the rescue operation, "traffic regulations were temporarily modified to facilitate the safe relocation of the chickens."

