Traffic restrictions on the A5 starting Friday night

Motorists should expect traffic restrictions between the Bad Homburg junction and the Friedberg exit over the weekend.

The Autobahn GmbH is repairing a section of the A5 highway until September 2024. (Symbolic image)
The A5 roadway will be renovated between Friday night and Tuesday morning. A seven-kilometer stretch in the direction of Cassel between the Bad Homburg interchange and the Friedberg exit will be affected, as announced today by the responsible highway authority.

According to the highway authority, traffic disruptions, especially during rush hour, cannot be ruled out. During the construction, two lanes will be available during the day and one lane at night. The opposite direction will not be affected.

This section of the A5 will be renovated over five weekends from July to September 2024. The work involves the removal of ruts.

