Agricultural subsidies - Traffic lights reconsider planned cuts for farmers
The traffic light coalition wants to partially reverse planned cuts to subsidies for farmers. According to the government, there will be no abolition of the motor vehicle tax exemption for agriculture. The abolition of tax concessions for agricultural diesel will not be carried out in one step.
Source: www.stern.de