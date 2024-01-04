Traffic light wants to partially reverse planned cuts for farmers
The traffic light coalition wants to partially reverse planned cuts to subsidies for farmers. Accordingly, there will be no abolition of the motor vehicle tax exemption for agriculture, as the federal government announced on Thursday. The abolition of tax concessions for agricultural diesel will not be carried out in one step.
Read also:
- This will change in December
- Dikes withstand water masses so far - Scholz holds out the prospect of help
- Fireworks and parties ring in 2024 - turn of the year overshadowed by conflicts
- Attacks on ships in the Red Sea: shipping companies avoid important trade route
Source: www.stern.de