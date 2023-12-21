Traffic - Traffic jams, special trains, vacation flights: traveling at Christmas time

Before and after Christmas, rail, air and road traffic will be very busy. The ADAC expects traffic jams on many highways and routes to the winter sports resorts in the Alps on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning. In Bavaria, the A7 and A8 southbound and the highways around Munich are likely to be particularly congested.

Deutsche Bahn is running 60 additional trains from Thursday until New Year. They will be running on high-demand routes such as Cologne-Frankfurt-Stuttgart-Munich. DB also expects demand to be evenly distributed over the week between the years. The train drivers' union GDL has announced a strike break until January 7.

Munich Airport will also be busy during the Christmas vacations. Between Friday and January 7, a good 11,500 flights are scheduled - almost 1,000 of them to Spain and Italy. On Christmas Eve alone, more than 1400 airport employees will be on duty. The last departure on Christmas Eve will be a Lufthansa plane to Osaka in Japan at 10.50 pm. The last landing is scheduled for 11.10 pm: It is a TAP Portugal plane from Lisbon.

Source: www.stern.de