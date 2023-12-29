Traffic - Traffic jams on the A7 north of the Elbe tunnel due to repair work

Drivers have to be prepared for considerable traffic jams on the A7 highway north of the Hamburg Elbe Tunnel in the southbound direction this weekend. Due to repair work, only one of the three lanes in the direction of Hanover will be available from 8 a.m. on Saturday until 10 a.m. on Sunday, as announced by Autobahn GmbH on Friday.

Drivers should therefore allow extra time at this point or take the long-distance detour route. According to Autobahn GmbH, major damage to a drainage channel had been discovered in the Altona section. This had to be repaired as quickly as possible in order to restore road safety, explained Autobahn GmbH, explaining the repair work that had been scheduled at short notice.

