- Traffic halted on A38 due to two collisions, resulting in one fatality.

On the A38 motorway, there are anticipated traffic disruptions this weekend in the Burgenlandkreis district due to two serious incidents, one leading to a fatality. The Federal Highway Administration declared that the A38 between the Rippachtal interchange and the Leuna exit has been shut down following an accident involving a hazardous goods vehicle.

"The Göttingen-bound lane is significantly harmed due to a blaze. Repairs are predicted to last until the middle of the following week." The extent of the damage on the Leipzig-bound lane is still being gauged. In both scenarios, a substantial detour is necessary via the Hermsdorf interchange (A4) to the Erfurter Kreuz (A71) and eventually to the Südharz junction (A38).

What transpired?

On Thursday evening, the driver of a compact truck with a trailer was hit by a tractor-trailer while positioning a warning triangle, as per a highway police spokesperson. The man expired at the scene, resulting in a traffic jam.

Three hours later, a truck carrying gas cylinders collided with the tail end of the queue on the Saale bridge near the village of Schkortleben. The truck burst into flames, several gas cylinders detonated, and were then flung onto adjacent fields, which ignited, according to reports.

In total, four individuals were transported to hospitals with minor injuries, although a greater number of injuries had initially been suggested. The estimated property damage is 100,000 euros.

As per the highway police, aside from the law enforcement agencies, over 100 firefighters, 11 ambulances, 2 emergency doctor vehicles, a rescue helicopter, and the highway maintenance crew participated in the operation.

