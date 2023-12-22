Storm depression - Traffic disruptions and late Christmas market finale

The peak of the storm "Zoltan" brought many fallen trees, hundreds of clean-up operations and traffic obstructions to Mecklenburg-Vorpommern shortly before Christmas.

Even after the storm warning of gale-force winds was lifted on Friday afternoon, it was expected to remain stormy in the north-east at least. At least the rides at the Rostock Christmas market started up again in the afternoon and the stalls were able to open for the last time this year. The market had closed earlier on Thursday. The traditional Christmas carol singing in Rostock's Ostseestadion with thousands of participants had been canceled.

The Minister of the Interior in Schwerin thanked the emergency services. "Your commitment and dedication allow me and our citizens to feel safe even in such situations at any time of day - and so close to the festive season," Christian Pegel (SPD) was quoted as saying on Friday.

Buildings were damaged by fallen trees and roads were blocked. In some cases there were power cuts. The minister announced a detailed damage assessment for the coming days.

In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, "Zoltan" reached a maximum wind speed of 125 kilometers per hour, according to the German Weather Service (DWD). This value was measured on the Greifswalder Oie. At Darßer Ort, 119 kilometers per hour were measured, at Cape Arkona on Rügen 118. According to the Beaufort scale, a wind speed of 118 kilometers per hour is considered a hurricane (wind force 12).

Deutsche Bahn continued to struggle with overhead lines damaged by fallen trees on Friday afternoon - for example on the RE5 line between Stralsund and Berlin between Grimmen and Demmin. The online timetable information showed train cancellations and delays for this route. According to Deutsche Bahn, no trains ran between Velgast and Barth on Friday due to storm damage. Buses were scheduled to run instead. Damage in the greater Rostock area was repaired on Friday.

In Rostock, a streetcar had to be towed away after overhead line damage. According to Rostocker Straßenbahn AG, the streetcars will continue to turn around in front of Barnstorfer Wald until next Wednesday. A replacement service has been set up. The nearby Rostock Zoo remained closed on Friday, as did the zoo in Stralsund.

The police reported three accidents caused by fallen trees in the Vorpommern-Greifswald district alone by midday on Friday.

On Thursday evening near Hinrichshagen, for example, a tree toppled onto the hood of a moving car. According to the police, a 20-year-old man near Bandelin and a 21-year-old man near Dargelin also escaped with a scare after their cars were unable to brake in front of fallen trees. No one was reportedly injured.

Drivers of empty trucks and caravans were asked via electric traffic displays to use the lower-lying Rügen dam instead of the Rügen bridge between Stralsund and Rügen.

By Friday afternoon, the district of Vorpommern-Rügen had recorded around 290 storm-related call-outs, while the neighboring district of Vorpommern-Greifswald had reported more than 170 by midday on Friday and the districts of Northwest Mecklenburg and Rostock had each recorded 130 by Friday morning alone.

According to Scandlines, the ferry service between Rostock and Gedser in Denmark, which had been suspended in the meantime, resumed its regular schedule on Friday afternoon. Ferries to Hiddensee and the Warnow ferry in Rostock were not scheduled to run throughout Friday.

The German Weather Service also announced heavy squalls for Saturday for the coastal area west of Rostock up to and including Rügen. The wind should decrease in the afternoon and evening. In addition, there will be many clouds with brief clearings, especially in Western Pomerania, and local rain or sleet showers with maximum temperatures of three to five degrees.

