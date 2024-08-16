Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsBremen

Traffic disruption due to accident on A1 towards Bremen

Two lanes of the A1 heading towards Bremen have been closed due to an accident involving four vehicles. Two people have suffered minor injuries.

 and  Wendy Allen
1 min read
After an accident on the A1 near Ottersberg in the district of Verden, there were major traffic...
After an accident on the A1 near Ottersberg in the district of Verden, there were major traffic disruptions.

Two lightly injured - Traffic disruption due to accident on A1 towards Bremen

Following a collision involving four vehicles, significant traffic delays occurred on the A1 near Ottersberg in the district of Verden. Three cars were no longer roadworthy and had to be towed away, as reported by a police spokesperson. Two people sustained minor injuries.

The incident took place on the A1 Hamburg - Bremen heading towards Bremen. Two out of three lanes were temporarily closed for accident investigation and vehicle recovery. The cause of the accident was initially unclear.

The collision happened on the A1 Hamburg - Bremen route, specifically heading towards Bremen. Due to the incident, two out of three lanes near Ottersberg in the Verden district were temporarily closed for investigation and vehicle recovery in Bremen.

Read also:

Comments

Related

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public