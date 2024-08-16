Two lightly injured - Traffic disruption due to accident on A1 towards Bremen

Following a collision involving four vehicles, significant traffic delays occurred on the A1 near Ottersberg in the district of Verden. Three cars were no longer roadworthy and had to be towed away, as reported by a police spokesperson. Two people sustained minor injuries.

The incident took place on the A1 Hamburg - Bremen heading towards Bremen. Two out of three lanes were temporarily closed for accident investigation and vehicle recovery. The cause of the accident was initially unclear.

The collision happened on the A1 Hamburg - Bremen route, specifically heading towards Bremen. Due to the incident, two out of three lanes near Ottersberg in the Verden district were temporarily closed for investigation and vehicle recovery in Bremen.

Read also: