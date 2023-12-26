Railroad - Traffic back to normal after closure of Bielefeld station

One day after an attack threat at Bielefeld Central Station, rail services resumed without restrictions on Boxing Day. The detour were lifted and there were no more delays. This was stated by a railroad spokesperson on request. The station had already been reopened on Monday evening.

According to a police spokeswoman, there was still no further information on Tuesday about the anonymous caller who had threatened to endanger people at the station on Monday. The spokeswoman said that investigations were continuing.

According to the police, an unidentified caller "with a male voice" contacted the Bielefeld control center at around 3.30 p.m. on Christmas Day and threatened to endanger people at the station "within the next ten minutes" with an unspecified act.

As a result, the station building and the station forecourt were temporarily closed and passengers were taken to safety. Rail traffic was diverted. Trains were temporarily unable to call at the station.

A number of police officers then searched the area together with sniffer dogs. However, no suspicious objects were found, as was reported on Monday evening. State security is conducting the investigation into "disturbing the public peace by threatening criminal acts".

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de