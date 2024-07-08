Trade unions call for strikes at Paris airports one week before the Olympics

Multiple unions have called for strikes at the Parisian airports prior to the Olympic Games. According to the labor representatives, the employees of the ADP operator are expected to go on strike on July 17. The unions CGT, CFDT, FO, and UNSA are demanding a financial bonus for all female and male employees for the productive period during the Olympics from July 26 to August 11.

The period of the Summer Olympics falls during the French summer holidays. Many public sector unions also demanded additional payments for the employees due to this reason. The representatives of the airport employees criticized the decision of the ADP company management to pay the bonuses only to a part of the workforce.

Already on May 19, the unions had called for a strike at the two Parisian airports, but it had little impact. The airports Charles de Gaulle and Orly, which are run by the state-controlled Groupe ADP, are expected to be the main arrival points for visitors and athletes and spectators at the Olympics. It is expected that 350,000 people will enter daily during the major event. The athletes' village in Paris will be opened on July 18.

