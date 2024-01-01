Skip to content
An emergency vehicle of the fire department drives along Sonnenallee. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Trade unions: Better protection for helpers

Following renewed attacks on rescue workers and firefighters on New Year's Eve, trade unions have called for better protection for helpers. "Under no circumstances should violence against public service workers be accepted as an occupational hazard," said Andrea Kühnemann, Verdi regional director for Berlin-Brandenburg, on Monday. However, since the outrage over massive attacks on New Year's Eve 2022/2023, there have been hardly any improvements to protect the helpers.

The police union (GdP) reiterated its call for a ban on pyrotechnics for private use. It was pure luck that the emergency services were not more seriously injured, explained Berlin's GdP regional head Stephan Weh. He hoped that politicians would "not just get bogged down in phrases again", but that there would finally be sustainable measures.

"Employers are called upon to take preventative action and prepare employees for escalating deployment situations," emphasized Verdi national director Kühnemann. "We cannot allow our colleagues to become the bruisers for social conflicts in this city. We need long-term prevention concepts that prevent escalations such as those we experienced on New Year's Eve in advance," said Kühnemann.

After riots a year ago, police officers and firefighters in Berlin were once again pelted with firecrackers and shot at with rockets on New Year's Eve. During the night, the police initially reported that 15 police officers had been injured. There were 300 provisional arrests. These figures are likely to rise. The police and fire department wanted to announce further figures on New Year's morning.

