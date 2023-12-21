Skip to content
Trade union threatens warning strike at Lufthansa subsidiary

The Vereinigung Cockpit pilots' union (VC) is threatening a warning strike at the Lufthansa subsidiary "Discover Airlines". The reason is faltering negotiations over a collective agreement, VC announced in Frankfurt on Thursday. The union sees itself forced to "emphasize the demands for real...

Discover Airlines - Trade union threatens warning strike at Lufthansa subsidiary

The Vereinigung Cockpit pilots' union (VC) is threatening a warning strike at the Lufthansa subsidiary "Discover Airlines". The reason is faltering negotiations over a collective agreement, VC announced in Frankfurt on Thursday. The union sees itself forced to "emphasize the demands for real and reliable negotiations with a warning strike", it said. A warning strike could take place at short notice, even before Christmas. No specific date was given.

According to the union, negotiations at the subsidiary, which has not yet been subject to collective bargaining, have reached an impasse. In the meantime, employers and the union had been well on the way to reaching at least a partial agreement. However, VC criticized that the employers had "used stalling tactics until the end, pulling concessions off the table again and at the same time demanding new conditions for collective bargaining". However, secure framework conditions are needed for cockpit staff.

