Negotiations - Trade association: Wage round in retail sector without agreement

According to the employers' side, the last chance to reach an agreement this year in the wage dispute in the retail sector has been missed. The trade union Verdi and the Northern Retail Association were unable to reach a compromise in regional negotiations for the Hamburg pay scale area on Thursday, as the German Retail Association (HDE) announced in the evening. The talks had failed "once again due to the union's excessive demands". "The employers will now meet at the beginning of the year to discuss the consequences," it added.

Following a break in negotiations at regional level lasting several weeks in November, the parties to the collective bargaining agreement met again for the first time in the Hanseatic city. An agreement in Hamburg could have served as a model for the other 13 collective bargaining regions. A solution to the collective bargaining conflict has thus once again moved into the distant future. Verdi was initially unavailable for comment.

HDE collective bargaining poster from 15.12.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de