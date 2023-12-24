Skip to content
Trade association takes stock of Christmas business

Christmas business got off to a bumpy start this year. More customers came directly before the holidays. However, according to a survey, many retailers are not satisfied.

Retailers in the southwest are not satisfied with this year's Christmas business. This is the result of a survey of more than 280 retailers published by the Baden-Württemberg Retail Association (HBW) on Sunday. The assessment was particularly mixed when it came to customer frequency and turnover. Both received an average grade of around 3.6, while the retailers rated customer sentiment with an even 3, meaning that business was satisfactory to sufficient according to the current status.

HBW Managing Director Sabine Hagmann said: "Many customers did not really want to get into the Christmas spirit." In many places, this subdued mood then expressed itself in a reluctance to buy. The uncertainty caused by the government's actions also played a major role in this. " Christmas business is therefore emblematic of a difficult year for the retail sector," said Hagmann.

Hagmann is pinning her hopes on the weeks after the holidays. During this time, many gifts and vouchers are usually redeemed in bricks-and-mortar retail stores. This could lead to a conciliatory end to the year, said Hagmann.

However, according to the data, the fourth Saturday in Advent was the strongest in terms of sales in this year's Christmas business. The expected trend of customers buying presents late again this year was confirmed. The increase in sales compared to the third Saturday of Advent was around 40 percent, but was lower than in previous years. "The storm put a bit of a spanner in the works here," said Hagmann.

Christmas business is particularly important for many retailers in the country. According to the association, some industry segments make up to 40 percent of their annual turnover in the last quarter. The trade association represents more than 40,000 retail companies. Around 500,000 people are employed in the sector in the southwest.

