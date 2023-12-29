Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsstuttgartcarsabine hagmanntrafficfinancesgerman press agencynew-ulmstate governmenttrademunicipalitiesulmbaden-württembergtrade associationretail trade

Trade association criticizes planned local transport levy

Away from the car and towards local transport: the traffic turnaround is a central project of the green-black state government. Recent plans also included a possible levy. Clear criticism is now coming from the retail sector.

 and  Elizabeth Wells
2 min read
In Ulm's city center, cars are parked in front of the full access roads to the parking garages.....aussiedlerbote.de
In Ulm's city center, cars are parked in front of the full access roads to the parking garages. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

State government - Trade association criticizes planned local transport levy

The Baden-Württemberg Trade Association (HBW) has criticized the planned local transport tax of the green-black state government. Particularly in the form of a city toll, the levy would be a massive threat to the state's bricks-and-mortar retail sector, HBW Managing Director Sabine Hagmann told the German Press Agency in Stuttgart. Such a charge could deter people from shopping in the city center. It is still the case that cars are very important for retail customers.

From the association's point of view, a possible introduction of the charge would result in competitive disadvantages for retailers. Hagmann fears that potential customers could increasingly shop online or outside the city center. Retail would be under threat, especially in border regions: "It should be clear that people would then prefer to shop or eat in Neu-Ulm instead of Ulm, for example."

In addition, the desired switch from car to public transport would not be practicable in many places in the foreseeable future due to the lack of services. "The plan is tantamount to open-heart surgery on the retail sector and our city centers," said Hagmann.

Draft law provides for several variants

According to a draft of the state mobility law from December, cities and municipalities in the southwest are to be given the opportunity in future to finance the expansion of local public transport with a local transport levy. The draft envisaged that local authorities with a population of 20,000 or more would be able to introduce a so-called mobility pass for this purpose.

In addition to a toll, which could not be levied on freeways and main roads, Transport Minister Winfried Hermann (Greens) wants to offer local authorities three other options: either all residents could be asked to pay or all car owners. Another option would be a levy for employers, who would have to pay a certain amount per head if they have ten or more employees. Local authorities should be able to decide on the amount of the charge themselves.

In return for the levy, citizens would have to receive a credit for the use of local public transport, according to the draft bill. They could then redeem this for the purchase of season tickets. Furthermore, citizens should only be asked to pay if there is "a sufficient and usable" public transport service available to them.

It remains to be seen when the state parliament will pass the law

The association also saw a risk for trade in the state in the other variants. Hagmann feared that the additional burden would lead to a further increase in consumer restraint and a bureaucratic burden for local authorities: "The plans (...) are completely ill-conceived, harmful to the economy and therefore must be strictly rejected. The emergency brake must be pulled as a matter of urgency."

The draft was last coordinated between the departments of the state government made up of the Greens and CDU. It was not clear when it would be finally discussed and passed by the state parliament. According to its own information, the trade association represents the interests of more than 40,000 companies. Around 500,000 people are employed in the sector in the south-west.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Members of parliament sit in the plenary chamber during a plenary session of the Berlin House of....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Berlin MPs' salaries rise at the start of the year

At the start of the new year, members of the Berlin state parliament will receive more money. According to the House of Representatives, the increase amounts to 4.9 percent. The so-called expense allowance for the 159 elected members of parliament will therefore amount to 7249 euros gross from...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public
The Elbe flood against the backdrop of the old town at sunrise. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Flood situation in Dresden eases: Elbe level drops

The flood situation on the Elbe in Dresden is easing a little. The level of the Elbe has been falling again since Friday night, according to data from the State Flood Center. The Elbe briefly reached a level of 5.95 meters. Dresden's Environment Mayor Eva Jähnigen (Greens) explained on...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public
A passer-by with an umbrella. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Clouds and rain in Hesse on New Year's Eve too

In Hesse, people have to prepare for rain again - even on New Year's Eve. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), it will be mostly cloudy on Friday, with occasional showers. Temperatures will reach a high of 8 to 12 degrees. The wind would be moderate to fresh with occasional strong...

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public

Latest

Members of parliament sit in the plenary chamber during a plenary session of the Berlin House of....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Berlin MPs' salaries rise at the start of the year

At the start of the new year, members of the Berlin state parliament will receive more money. According to the House of Representatives, the increase amounts to 4.9 percent. The so-called expense allowance for the 159 elected members of parliament will therefore amount to 7249 euros gross from...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public