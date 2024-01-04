Agriculture - Tractor protest on federal highways in eastern Thuringia

Farmers in Jena and the Saale-Holzland district have demonstrated against the abolition of tax concessions with protest marches of around 90 tractors, according to police estimates. According to a police statement on Thursday, the tractors drove at reduced speed and honked their horns loudly, even on main roads. Traffic jams of around 500 meters in length were the result.

The farmers' protest is directed against the planned abolition of tax breaks by the traffic light coalition in Berlin. The tax breaks for agricultural diesel and the tax exemption for agricultural and forestry machinery must be retained, the farmers demand.

Source: www.stern.de